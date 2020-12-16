Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health authorities and the police will offer advice to Aberdeen retailers on the latest coronavirus restrictions and how to keep shoppers safe this Christmas at a seminar tomorrow morning.

NHS Grampian, police and the city council are to share the latest guidance with businesses in an effort to keep people safe and doors open through the festive period.

The health board’s public health director, Susan Webb, says workplaces, shops, and hospitality venues – including pubs and restaurants – are “continually mentioned” during the Test and Protect contact tracing process.

“We understand that the current climate continues to be a testing time for businesses across the region and we want to ensure we support everyone to play their part to ensure the situation does not worsen further by stopping the spread,” she said.

Retailers will be able to ask questions of the authorities after a briefing on how best to manage shoppers inside premises and queuing outside and how to look after staff through enhanced hygiene practices.

Respect the rules

Andrew Morrison, the council’s protective services manager, said: “Safe shopping and travel is essential to reducing the risk of infection and the spread of Covid-19 in the communities – and this is a chance to learn how.

“The only way to reverse the incidence of Covid and safeguard the city’s economic buoyancy is by understanding where responsibilities lie and working together in respecting the rules.”

Police area commander for Aberdeen South, Chief Inspector David Howieson, said: “We recognise the significant sacrifices people have made this year and we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility, follow the regulations and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives.”

Anyone can access the 8.30am seminar through the council’s website.

