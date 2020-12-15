REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: One death recorded in Aberdeenshire as 99 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeenshire resident is among the 24 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours related to Covid-19.

A further 99 people have tested positive for the virus in the north and north-east across the same period.

A total of 845 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 107,749 with the new cases representing 7.4% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 996 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 45 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,273,538 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,165,789 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 86 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. with 51 cases in Aberdeen and 33 in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total is now 5,812.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,681 after 12 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

One new case has been recorded in the Western Isles with the islands total standing at 89.

Orkney and Shetland have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 38 and 76 respectively.