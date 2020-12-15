Five people treated for smoke inhalation as fire crews battle blaze at block of flats in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Fire crews are currently on-scene on Hallfield Road battling the blaze.

They have four appliances in attendance after they were alerted to the fire at 2.28pm.

Five people suffering from smoke inhalation are being treated by ambulance staff.

A fire spokesman said: “We were alerted at 2.28pm on Tuesday, December 15 to reports of a dwelling fire at a block of flats on Hallfield Road, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“Five casualties suffering from smoke inhalation have been handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

More to follow.