Tuesday, December 15th 2020 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Five people treated for smoke inhalation as fire crews battle blaze at block of flats in Aberdeen

by David Walker
December 15, 2020, 4:52 pm
© SuppliedPost Thumbnail

Five people are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Fire crews are currently on-scene on Hallfield Road battling the blaze.

They have four appliances in attendance after they were alerted to the fire at 2.28pm.

Five people suffering from smoke inhalation are being treated by ambulance staff.

A fire spokesman said: “We were alerted at 2.28pm on Tuesday, December 15 to reports of a dwelling fire at a block of flats on Hallfield Road, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“Five casualties suffering from smoke inhalation have been handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

More to follow.

More from the Press and Journal