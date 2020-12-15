Mystery donor sends cash-filled envelope to P&J to boost poorly Aberdeen girl’s campaign for treatment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mystery Good Samaritan has proven the season of good will is upon us by posting an envelope filled with cash for a poorly Aberdeen girl to the Press and Journal offices.

An appeal by desperate Aberdeen mum Michelle Reid to raise £35,000 to send her “inspirational little girl”, who is living with tumours in her brain stem, to America for treatment clearly struck a chord with one of our readers.

The kind-hearted donor has posted £100 in cash to our offices in aid of young Megan McIntosh who, despite enduring two years of operations, recovery and a near-fatal heart attack, still faces a huge struggle to reach adulthood.

The anonymous donation was posted in an envelope addressed to our editor at Marishcal Square with a postcard from West Sussex enclosed from a person claiming they “need healing” themselves.

It explained the sender had read our story on Megan’s mum’s appeal to raise enough money to send the nine-year-old abroad for potentially-lifesaving proton beam treatment.

It said: “I donate £100 towards the American treatment fund. I don’t know how to use the internet so I hope you can forward the cash to them – her mother. I also enclose two second class stamps.

“I need healing myself.”

It is signed simply “anonymous”.

We at the Press and Journal have no clue as to who the sender is, we don’t know whether they’re from West Sussex, or were visiting, or whether there’s any connection there at all. But have carried out their wishes by transferring £100 to Megan’s fundraising page online.

It can be viewed here: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/27fjtbq2o0