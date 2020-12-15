Aberdeen bar announces temporary closure with Love Actually parody

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A bar in Aberdeen has announced it will be temporarily closing its doors – through the medium of a romantic Christmas classic.

Siberia, a cocktail bar and hotel located on the city’s Belmont Street, posted the video this evening after it was announced Aberdeen would be moving to Level 3 coronavirus restrictions from Friday.

In a parody of a scene from Richard Curtis’s 2003 movie Love Actually, originally featuring Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley, the reasons for the closure are explained via flip pad.

Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier today that the city, along with Aberdeenshire and East Lothian, would be moving from Level 2 to Level 3 restrictions.

That means from Friday, hospitality will need to close at 6pm and would be unable to serve alcohol indoors or outdoors.

In the video, Siberia thanks their customers for their support through the year and expresses hope that the Covid situation will be over by Christmas 2021.

They add that they plan to reopen in the new year, after closing this Thursday at 10.30pm.

The Scottish Government initially said today’s review would be the last until January, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced there will be a final pre-Christmas review next week.