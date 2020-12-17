Aberdeen Gift Card hailed as £80,000 invested since launch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The launch of a business-boosting Aberdeen gift card has already brought close to £80,000 into the local economy.

Nearly 2,000 have been purchased since being made available to shoppers two weeks ago.

More than 150 businesses across the city have signed up to accept payments with it, including Marks & Spencer, Primark, Jamieson & Carry and Finnies.

The card was developed by business improvement group Aberdeen Inspired, with the backing of the council, in a drive to bring people back into the city centre.

Last month The P&J revealed shocking statistics showing the number of shoppers heading into town has plummeted two-thirds in the last year.

Many businesses have been brought to the brink of collapse during the pandemic with significantly reduced footfall, restrictions on the services they can offer or even being made to close temporarily.

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It has been just over two weeks since we launched the Aberdeen Gift Card and we are delighted to see the positive impact it is making already.

“Each gift card purchase is investment that is brought straight back into the city, supporting local jobs and our economy at a time when it is most needed.

“It has been great to see employers choosing to reward their staff and back the city at the same time by purchasing it for their employees.

“We have also had orders from as far afield as New Zealand as a Christmas gift for family members in Aberdeen.”

While the Aberdeen Gift Card scheme was launched in time for the festive season, it will continue to run year-round to aid businesses as they recover from the global health crisis.

Mr Watson added: “To have reached nearly £80,000 in value in a short period of time is hugely positive, and it is one of the fastest selling town and city gift cards of its kind in the UK.

“We are optimistic that sales will continue to increase as we get closer to Christmas, with each sale making a big difference locally.

“Of course, this scheme will run 365 days a year, so is a great way to consistently back Aberdeen, and support a wide range of sectors and businesses.

“We all understand the need to back our city during these challenging times and here is a perfect way of doing so.”

Each Aberdeen Gift Card is a prepaid MasterCard valid for 12 months from the purchase date, and can be bought online or within the Bon Accord shopping centre.

A full list of the businesses where it can be used – including shops, hospitality, salons and entertainment – can be found on the Aberdeen Inspired website.