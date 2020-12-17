Something went wrong - please try again later.

A mystery Good Samaritan who posted an envelope filled with cash for a poorly Aberdeen girl to the Press and Journal offices has been hailed as “amazing” by the family it will help.

An appeal by desperate Aberdeen mum Michelle Reid to raise £35,000 to send her “inspirational little girl”, who is living with tumours in her brain stem, to America for treatment clearly struck a chord with one of our readers.

The kind-hearted donor has posted £100 in cash to our offices in aid of young Megan McIntosh who, despite enduring two years of operations, recovery and a near-fatal heart attack, still faces a huge struggle to reach adulthood.

Miss Reid, 32, said the donation was a “beautiful gesture” and is hoping to keep the postcard in Megan’s memory box.

“It’s an amazing donation to receive,” she said. “What a beautiful gesture from this person…whoever they are.

“We’re so grateful.

“I can’t believe how far Megan’s inspirational story has travelled since it was in the Press and Journal.”

The anonymous donation was posted in an envelope addressed to our editor at Marishcal Square with a postcard from West Sussex enclosed from a person without internet access but claiming they “need healing” themselves.

It explained the sender had read our story on Megan’s mum’s appeal to raise enough money to send the nine-year-old abroad for potentially-lifesaving proton beam treatment.

It said: “I donate £100 towards the American treatment fund. I don’t know how to use the internet so I hope you can forward the cash to them – her mother. I also enclose two second class stamps.

“I need healing myself.”

It is signed simply “anonymous”.

We at the Press and Journal have no clue as to who the sender is, we don’t know whether they’re from West Sussex, or were visiting, or whether there’s any connection there at all. But have carried out their wishes by transferring £100 to Megan’s fundraising page online.

Megan was diagnosed with a posterior fossa ganglioglioma tumour at the base of her brain stem in 2018 and although surgery successfully removed most of that tumour, the remainder has grown and Megan now has a new growth at the top of her spine.

Her parents Miss Reid and Craig McIntosh have now been told surgery is too dangerous, while chemotherapy will not work, meaning their only option is to fly the Walker Road School pupil to America for treatment.

The fundraising page launched by Miss Reid and partner Emily Davidson raised more than £9,000 in its first week and has totaled £31,000 in less than a month.

It can be viewed here: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/27fjtbq2o0