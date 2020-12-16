North-east records worst week for Covid deaths since May

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of north-east deaths linked to Covid-19 is at its highest level since May.

Last week 18 deaths were recorded in NHS Grampian, 11 of those in Aberdeenshire and seven in the city.

The data, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows between November 30 and December 13, 28 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 324 deaths linked to the virus in the region.

Of those 165 were in the city, 137 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray.

In the Highlands, two more deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 133. There were no deaths in Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to December 13, and link 6,092 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

Of those, 224 were in the last week – down eight on the previous week

Over two-thirds of the deaths were people aged 75 and over.

The latest figures from the NRS also show people in the most deprived areas of the country were 2.3 times more likely to die compared to those in the least deprived areas.

Of the more than 5,800 deaths between March and November, 93% had at least one pre-existing condition. Dementia and Alzheimer’s accounted for 28% of all deaths involving Covid-19.

The data, adjusted for age, shows the death rate per 100,000 people is significantly higher for males (181) than females (122).

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Today’s figures show there have been over 6,000 deaths where Covid-19 has been the underlying cause or a contributory factor. This is devastating for families, friends and communities who have been affected by the loss of loved ones.

“The latest statistics show another slight fall in the number of Covid-19 related deaths. This is consistent with recent trends which have shown the number of deaths have decreased slowly for three out of the last four weeks, since the recent peak we saw a month ago.

“Today’s additional analysis also shows that the deprivation gap is widening, the death rate in the most deprived areas is now 2.3 times that of the least deprived areas. Earlier in the pandemic this gap was 2.1 times.”