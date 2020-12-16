Nearly 100k meals donated to struggling Aberdeen families thanks to new M&S app

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nearly 100,000 meals have been donated to struggling families thanks to a new online system introduced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new app, part of Marks and Spencer’s food redistribution programme, has been used to notify charities when surplus food is available, helping to increase donations and stop items going to waste.

More than 96,000 meals have been provided to charity groups in Aberdeen through the scheme.

Jenny Taylor, founder at Somebody Cares, said her organisation will now be able to provide more festive food parcels.

She added: “The valuable donations add a quality element to our food parcels and allow us to provide fresh produce to those in need within our city.

“In addition to our food parcel recipients, the M&S donation also allows us to provide daily food to two local hostels, and a weekly donation to a city centre drop-in service.”