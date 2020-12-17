Airline confirms return of Aberdeen-Gatwick flights

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Flights between Aberdeen and London Gatwick will return next year after a major airline announced it would take on the route.

EasyJet will operate daily journeys all year round, beginning on May 2, providing a direct link between the two airports.

The airline previously operated the route but scrapped it in 2019, blaming a “reduction in demand”.

However, EasyJet and airport bosses say the move has been made in response to “growing customer confidence” as the industry gets back on its feet following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK country manager said: “In anticipation that demand for travel will return – and having recently seen signs of growing confidence by our customers in making plans for travel next spring and summer – we to continue to strengthen our network in Scotland, providing more direct domestic and international connections across the UK and Europe.

“Returning customer momentum is supported by the welcome news of the vaccination roll out, which will enable normal life to resume; including travelling again for work, study, to visit friends and family, or for a much-needed holiday.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and remain committed to providing great value services to our customers by offering low fares, and more choice when they travel.”

Derek Provan, chief executive of Aberdeen International’s parent company AGS Airports, added: “We are in constant discussions with our airline partners to ensure we can support them with their plans throughout this pandemic.

“It is therefore great to see EasyJet reinstate the popular Gatwick route at Aberdeen International Airport.

“Bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airports and Gatwick will help strengthen Aberdeen’s connectivity with London.”

More than 66,000 seats are already on sale, with prices starting from £22.99.