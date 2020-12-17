The Drifters will play their greatest hits at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

R&B legends The Drifters are heading for P&J Live in Aberdeen to thrill north-east music fans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform at the venue on December 18 next year to perform a string of their classic hits from the past six decades.

The gig, part of a 100-date tour of the UK, will include timeless tracks, such as Saturday Night At The Movies, Stand By Me, Come On Over To My Place and Under The Boardwalk.

Members of The Drifters has changed over the years, but the line-up for next year’s tour has been hand-picked by Tina Treadwell, whose father George started the group with Clyde McPhatter some 67 years ago.

Incredible and everlasting story

She said: “I am very excited that following our 65th anniversary year, we have a new show for the fans who we invited to join us in celebrating this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters.”

Over the years, several greats have been part of The Drifters, including Johnny Moore and Ben E King.

Tina, president of The Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name, said the line-up is the best to date.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday December 18 at 10am. For more information visit www.pandjlive.com