A major UK property developer is looking to make it first foray into the Scottish market with a housing development on the south-western edge of Aberdeen.

The Comer Property Group is behind the Leggart Brae development, which would take shape south of the River Dee.

It is proposed for fields between Deeside Brae and Tollohill Wood, with the firm hoping to build 133 homes, including 27 affordable properties.

Although the site is earmarked for up to 150 by council planners, the scheme has not enjoyed universal welcome – with the residents of a nearby village, across the city bounds in Aberdeenshire, keen to see it does not go ahead.

Protect Banchory Devenick have raised concerns about the potential loss of trees and natural habitat, while Aberdeenshire Council has “respectfully requested” the site be removed from their neighbour’s local development plan.

In light of feedback gathered through public consultation on the plans, Comer has changed its proposals for the road in from the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road.

An extended 40mph zone would be enforced on the route, fed by a junction with traffic lights.

The firm is also proposing a new pedestrian footpath linking both ends of the development, as well as Causey Mounth Road, Tollohill Wood and the Den of Leggart.

Comer Group UK chairman Brian Comer said: “I am delighted to have submitted the application for Leggart Brae.

“The proposals provide an exciting opportunity for a sympathetic extension of the city – one that would see a mix of new homes carefully developed on the gateway to the Granite City.

“It has been important to me from the outset to ensure that due consideration be given not only to the characteristics of the site and its setting, but importantly the comments provided by all stakeholders during our public consultation.

“All of these, along with detailed environmental and technical assessments have helped shape and inform the vision for Leggart Brae.”