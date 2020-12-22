Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new project offering virtual exercise classes and one-to-one support has been set up for Aberdeen residents with respiratory conditions.

Charity Sport Aberdeen has developed the scheme with NHS Grampian to help people stay active and participate in exercise.

Health chiefs say improving lung capacity for people with conditions including asthma, COPD and Bronchiectasis, will help them feel more confident performing everyday tasks.

Sport Aberdeen health communities manager, Andrinne Craig, said: “For people living with a respiratory condition even simple tasks can become testing.

“We believe we can make a real difference to many lives in the north-east.

“Working in partnership with NHS Grampian has allowed us to develop this programme, specifically aimed at helping a group of people who can really benefit from engaging in activity.

“Although physical activity won’t offer a cure, it can result in hugely positive changes for individuals living with certain respiratory conditions and we are thrilled to be able to deliver this in the city.”

Patients can self-refer themselves via the Sport Aberdeen website, by calling 01224 047924 or contacting a health professional.