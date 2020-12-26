North-east charity ‘thrilled’ to announce work ready to commence on all-inclusive play park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east charity is poised to start work on a new play park to be enjoyed by hundreds of youngsters with learning disabilities.

SensationAll, based at the Old School House in Westhill, has announced that it is ready to get the ball rolling on the long-awaited all-inclusive facility.

The charity, which provides support, training and therapeutic activities to people with multiple support needs and their families, got the go-ahead for the project in January.

Now, after much hard work, members have secured full funding to install the first fully accessible facility in the area.

The play park will include a variety of equipment suitable for children of all ages and abilities, as well as a “much needed” off-street car park.

Charity manager, Katie McNutt, said: ‘We are thrilled to have secured all the funding to begin the development, especially in what has been such a challenging year.

“We will be improving local road safety by creating a one-way system with additional wheelchair drop-off spaces and disabled bays.

“We will also be replacing the existing public playpark with brand new fully inclusive play equipment which will include a wheelchair accessible swing, a roundabout and a wheelchair trampoline.”

She added: “The local community has also been hugely supportive and it’s wonderful that we can give a little bit back by improving the existing amenities and bringing this unique facility to Westhill.”

The project has been backed by a number of people and organisations, which have made generous donations to the charity.

A key funder and supporter of the project are The Wooden Spoon Foundation, who have donated an incredible £45,000 towards the new play park equipment.

Chair Jonathan Nesbitt said: “As a charity founded on enhancing the lives of children who are socially, physically and mentally disadvantaged, we are delighted that our funding allows this project to commence.

“The Wooden Spoon team was impressed by the dedication of the SensationAll team and their vision to enhance the experience for those families who rely on the centre for support, in addition to the wider community.”

The charity urges any local organisations who are interested or who may be able to support the project to please get in touch info@sensationall.org.uk.