Five JD Wetherspoon pubs confirm closure as the north-east enters Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Several pubs in the north-east have closed until further notice after the Scottish Government tightened coronavirus restrictions.

A statement released by bar chain JD Wetherspoon said that all five of its north-east pubs would be closed until further notice.

The pubs affected are the Archibald Simpson and the Justice Mill in Aberdeen, the Gordon Highlander in Inverurie, the Cross Keys in Peterhead and the Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Tuesday that both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire would be moving up to Level 3 due to a rise in cases.

Cases in Aberdeen have increased by more than 50% in the last week, from 76 cases per 100,000 to 122.

Case positivity jumped from 3.9% to 6.1%.

The increase in Aberdeenshire has not been as sharp, but cases are still on the rise.

East Lothian has also been moved up to Level 3 – just a week after restrictions were eased.

Under Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 safety measures, alcohol is not permitted to be sold at all in hospitality settings even when dining.

Pubs and restaurants throughout the region have been badly affected by the restrictions in 2020, with many forced to close their doors while the sale of alcohol is prohibited.

A total of 48 JD Wetherspoon pubs are closing but two, the New Year Field in Livingston and the Auld Brig in Irvine, are remaining open.

Financial hit

JD Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin has been a vocal opponent of coronavirus restrictions.

The pub chain announced its first annual loss in 36 years in October and warned that it could not rule out job losses as restrictions continue.

Speaking to investors, Mr Martin blamed “flawed” scientific advice on coronavirus fatality rates for renewed curbs on the hospitality sector.

Boris Johnson said that “no responsible prime minister” could ignore figures which suggested deaths would reach “several thousand a day”, with a “peak of mortality” worse than the country saw in April, as he announced a new lockdown in England on October 31.