REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Five deaths recorded in north-east as Covid-19 cases rise by 572 in past 24 hours

Five north-east residents are among the 41 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours related to Covid-19.

A further 59 people have tested positive for the virus in the north and north-east across the same period.

Three of the five deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen City, with the remaining two in Aberdeenshire.

A total of 572 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 110,612 with the new cases representing 4.0% of newly tested individuals.

The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Scotland now stands at 4,280.

A total of 1,033 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 53 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,292,948 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,182,336 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 46 new cases in Grampian since yesterday, with 21 cases in Aberdeen and 18 in Aberdeenshire.

The north-east’s total is now 6,136.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,750 after 12 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

One additional case has been registered in the Western Isles, with the total number of cases rising to 91.

Orkney and Shetland have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 38 and 76 respectively.