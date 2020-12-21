Aberdeen organisations come together to provide Christmas dinners

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dozens of Christmas dinners have been handed out to people in Aberdeen who would have otherwise gone without this festive season.

Cooked up at Pinehurst Lodge Hotel in Dyce, they were distributed by food charity Instant Neighbour with help from MSP Mark McDonald.

The Aberdeen Donside politician brought the two organisations together in the hope of spreading some festive cheer – and was left “delighted” by the reaction.

Hotel director Aimee Reid said they were “more than happy” to help.

She said: “We hope it will have made a difference, the thought of people in need not getting a Christmas dinner just doesn’t bear thinking about.

“We’d encourage everyone who can help out to do something, as there are so many people in difficulty just now.”

Evan Adamson from Instant Neighbour said the act of kindness goes far beyond simply providing a plate of food.

He said: “It means a lot to people if they can get a proper Christmas meal.

“If you’re on a low income or relying on food banks, you can’t guarantee one.

“They are a luxury but if you can have a full belly and something nice, you get a bit of normality in a nasty situation and that can make it feel better.

“That’s really important to us and – especially at this time of year – we are all wanting to feel a bit of normality.”

The charity’s St Machar Drive food bank will close for Christmas at 1pm on Wednesday, December 23.

It will open from 10am-3pm on December 29-30, and then again from 10am on Wednesday, January 6.