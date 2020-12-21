Charities share delight and thanks to Press and Journal readers after Tokens for Toys campaign delivers festive funding boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This Christmas The Press and Journal has celebrated the efforts of some of our region’s most worthy causes with a four-way split of a £5,000 festive donation.

Over the past month we’ve been asking our readers to submit their votes through our Tokens for Toys campaign, while at the same time highlighting the work of our chosen charities Home-Start Aberdeen, the Denis Law Legacy Trust, Home-Start East Highland and Befriend a Child.

The first three received £1,000, while the latter, which gained the majority of your votes, has received £2,000.

Editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell said: “The Press and Journal, this Christmas more than any other, felt a responsibility to bring hope, fun and light back into our communities.

“We’re delighted the see that our Tokens for Toys campaign has helped to do that and highlight the important work the charity sector does in supporting people through the festive season.

“Distributing the shares of our £5,000 festive donation fell upon our readers’ shoulders and we’re grateful to all of you who took the time to return your tokens for our chosen charities this Christmas.”

Befriend a Child, which supports more than 150 families with school-aged youngsters across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult circumstances, was delighted with the support.

Chief executive Sarah Misra said: “We really are absolutely delighted to be voted for by the readers of the Press and Journal to receive the extra donation.

“The money will be spent on children and young people in our community both over Christmas and into 2021.

“This could be through providing presents for children, winter support packages for vulnerable families or outings for children and their befreinders in the new year.

“This is a particularly difficult time for the families we work with, so this extra support over the festive period will make all the difference to them.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the campaign and to the Press and Journal for their generosity.”

Meanwhile The Denis Law Legacy Trust, which provides free-to-access sport to Aberdeen youngsters, has used its £1,000 to buy snoods for all those attending outdoor sessions over the winter months.

Kiana Coutts, Streetsport outreach development officer there, said: “We are extremely grateful to have been part of the Press and Journal’s Token for Toys campaign.

“We have been able to offer all participants attending our Streetsport sessions a snood to keep them safe and warm while they’re out and about this winter, which they were excited to receive.”

Home-Start charities in East Highland and Aberdeen have also been busy spending their £1,000 each on vulnerable families.

Eleanor McEwan, general manager of Home-Start Aberdeen, said: “We bought some books and toys for our All Wrapped Up event, meaning everyone we support was invited to choose a coat and other warm winter clothing, a book, a toy and a selection box.

“We’ve also used some of the money to pay for an online live pantomime and the remainder will buy vouchers for families in the most severe financial hardship.

“All children deserve the experience of getting something they asked for.”

Home-Start East Highland general manager Natalie Shinwari added: “We have been trying to support our families to ensure that, this year more than ever, no child goes without, so the Toys for Tokens incentive has gone a long way in helping us make this happen.”