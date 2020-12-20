Man taken to hospital after incident outside Aberdeen police station

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital after being found injured outside a police station in Aberdeen.

The incident happened this morning at around 9am outside Torry Police Station on Victoria Road.

Part of the pavement has now been cordoned off by officers.

The man involved has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman for the police said: “Around 9am on Sunday December 20, a man was found injured outside Torry Police Station in Aberdeen.

“The man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”