Mum tells of RACH patient son’s joy at getting to see both sister and Santa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The mum of a young patient at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital has praised the nurses and staff who helped him reunite with his twin sister and meet Santa on the same day.

Harry Bain, 7, has been undergoing treatment for reflux and a possible food allergy at RACH for the past three weeks.

Over that time, he has undergone an endoscopy and has had a nose feed fitted, and due to Covid restrictions, he has been unable to see his sister Ella.

Harry and Ella’s mum Karen Bain said: “They’re really close, they’re always together.

“They do fight like cat and dog, but they are really, really close!

“Harry was allowed a two-hour break off his nose feed, so we asked if he could come outside for a little bit, just to see her.

“She came over to see him, and they were just absolutely delighted to see each other.

“They got to play in that amazing playpark that’s outside – and see Santa, which was the icing on the cake for them!”

The reunion on Saturday happened to coincide with the local fire service’s visit to the children’s hospital, when Santa was brought up to ward-level using a high-rise lift.

Harry got to see him once through the window, and then again outside while he was meeting up with Ella.

Karen said: “Ella didn’t know that was going to be there when she came, and I didn’t think they would actually still be there.

“It was just special for them, seeing each other and Santa there, and there was a helicopter, a fire engine, it was all happening!

“They were delighted.”

The visit from Santa and the fire brigade was organised alongside local children’s charity the Archie Foundation, which has been working hard to ensure patients at the hospital can still enjoy themselves in a year that has brought many challenges.

They have made much larger quantities of toys and craft material available to the kids, and fun sessions such as music therapy and Critter Keeper have been taken online.

With help from the Christmas Decorators, the charity also installed two 16ft trees in the reception area.

The rest of the staff in the hospital have also put in the effort to keep the children excited by the magic around Christmas.

Karen added: “They’re so great in that hospital, I can’t praise the nurses enough.

“When Harry was in theatre getting his procedure, a little elf called Holly appeared in his room for when he came back.

“They’ve made it so special for him, it’s been amazing.”