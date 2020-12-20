Four crews battle building fire in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four crews are battling a building fire in Aberdeen.

The alarm was raised at 9.10pm and appliances from North Anderson Drive, Altens and Central were sent to the scene on Old Stonehaven Road in Nigg.

A fire spokeswoman said an aerial vehicle is also in use and the building is derelict.

She said “the whole building is involved in the fire” and two jets are currently in use.

More to follow.