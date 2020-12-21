Tuesday, December 22nd 2020 Show Links
Fire crews extinguish building blaze in Aberdeen

by David Walker
December 21, 2020, 6:56 am Updated: December 21, 2020, 12:56 pm

Fire crews spent more than three hours battling a blaze at a derelict building last night.

Four appliances were called out to Old Stonehaven Road in Nigg at about 9.10pm.

An aerial vehicle and two main jets were used by the firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which enveloped the entire building.

Appliances from North Anderson Drive, Altens and Central were sent to the scene.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that they had attended the incident until 12.25am.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

 

