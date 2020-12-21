Fire crews extinguish building blaze in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews spent more than three hours battling a blaze at a derelict building last night.

Four appliances were called out to Old Stonehaven Road in Nigg at about 9.10pm.

An aerial vehicle and two main jets were used by the firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which enveloped the entire building.

Appliances from North Anderson Drive, Altens and Central were sent to the scene.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that they had attended the incident until 12.25am.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.