Churches support charity’s bid to provide festive gifts for seafarers far from home

More than 100 parcels have been handed over to seafarers who have found themselves far from home this Christmas thanks to generous donations from church goers across the north.

The north-east branch of the UK-wide marine charity Stella Maris had originally felt “charity this year should begin at home”, and considered dropping the annual scheme.

But several calls from supporters asking about the annual appeal spurred on its revival in time for Christmas.

North-east port chaplain Rev Doug Duncan said he was “reluctant” to put pressure on people for donations but was pleased so many churches came forward to offer up gifts, as normal, for seafarers who find themselves far from home this Christmas.

Word quickly went round and phone calls and gifts came from every quarter including hats, mufflers, socks, gloves, sweets, rosaries, books and clothes.

Donation points were then set up at local churches including those as far afield as Inverness, Stonehaven, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Blairs, and St Peter’s and St Columba’s in Aberdeen, and several other local churches.

Mr Duncan, also parish deacon at St Columba Roman Catholic Church in Bridge of Don, said: “Praise indeed to those who were not thinking of themselves but thinking of others especially the seafarers at this time of year.”

He added thanks have since been received from the captain of FS Arendal grateful to Stella Maris and its supports for the gifts.

“The captain said his crew were delighted that we too had braved the difficult weather conditions to deliver the gifts,” Mr Duncan added.