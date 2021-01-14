Show must go on: Aberdeen dance school prepares for belated 40th anniversary show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen dancing school will celebrate its delayed 40th anniversary with a blockbuster run of shows.

Scott School of Dancing turned 40 last year, and has special performances planned for the summer.

However, Covid put paid to their plans, forcing them to delay the show until 2021.

Now Sandra Mcintosh, who has run the Bridge of Don-based school since 1980, is hopeful it can go ahead in June.

The plans for her 40th-anniversary extravaganza have not changed, with Ms Mcintosh expecting Iconic to be even better due to an extra year of preparation going into it.

She said: “I was absolutely devastated at having to cancel the show last year, because it was our 40th anniversary as well, I was unbelievably gutted.

“The costumes for it all arrived, they are boxed and named and ready to go again for this year.

“The good thing about the preparation is that I don’t normally start the dances until 12 weeks before the show, so we had done very little before it got cancelled, I think it was four or five complete dances.

“The show will be the best we can make, there will be an awful difference in their children due to the three-year gap between them.”

The shows are usually held every two years, and includes performances from members as young as two to 24, with about 180 people taking part.

This time, ex-students will also take part – including two now living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Covid permitting.

Iconic is scheduled to take place at His Majesty’s Theatre from June 30-July 3.

Ms Mcintosh also moved premises during the pandemic, leaving the Jesmond Centre after near 20 years and settling in at Silverburn Gymnastics Centre.

It offers the teachers and the students more room, which they needed due to Covid restrictions on the number of pupils in each class.

However, since the new lockdown, classes are being carried out through Zoom.

Ms Mcintosh added: “I was the last teacher in Aberdeen to get back, everyone else was getting back if they had their own premises or were in a community centre.

“Sport Aberdeen had an interval where they were taking people back in phases.

“The sad thing was that I was in Jesmond for nearly 20 years but I found Silverburn, where we have a bit more freedom.

“I’ve decorated the studios, put up pictures and made it feel like home although it was a massive change for us.”

Tickets for Iconic show can be bought here.