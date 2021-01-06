Logistics firm Peterson makes food bank donation to north-east social enterprise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen-based logistics firm has donated £22,500 to nine food banks across its locations globally to provide support to local communities over the festive period.

Peterson, an international logistics service provider, has included Aberdeen social enterprise CFine within the collection of organisations it will help with a £2,500 donation.

The contribution will be split between Peterson’s various working regions, with a donation being given to each food bank local to the company’s operations in Den Helder, Trinidad and Tobago and seven locations across the UK.

Shetland Foodbank is also amongst the charities that will benefit from this act.

Sarah Moore, executive director at Peterson, said: “2020 had been a challenging year for everyone which has impacted us all as businesses and industry, but also as individuals and families.

“The holiday period puts an additional strain on many of us, so it is important that we do what we can to give back to the regions that we operate in during this time.

“We are pleased to play our part by supporting local food bank organisations which have a vital role in helping vulnerable members of our communities.

“Our donation will help food banks to continue the exceptional work they do to alleviate stress faced by families and individuals experiencing food insecurity over this particularly difficult time of year.”