Wife killer ex-Aberdeen police inspector’s murder appeal to be heard early in New Year

An ex-Aberdeen police inspector jailed for murdering his wife will take an appeal to the High Court next month.

Keith Farquharson was found guilty of choking and smothering wife Alice at their Angusfield Avenue home last summer.

A hearing date has been set by the High Court for January 6, when the retired traffic officer will attempt to have his conviction quashed.

He was handed a life sentence for the murder of his wife of 33 years after a trial in March, and told he would spend at least 15 years in prison.

During the proceedings, the High Court in Glasgow heard Farquharson had choked the 56-year-old in their bedroom, moments after she asked if he still loved her.

The former policeman, who admitted having a number of affairs, claimed her death at their home in the leafy area of Aberdeen last August was an accident.

The court heard Mrs Farquharson had stood by her husband, despite his serial adultery and being demoted at work for sending a sleazy poem to a female officer.

Farquharson claimed at trial his wife had yelled at him: “I hate you. Why are you so cold? You show me no affection.”

He added he had tried to stop his wife “lashing out” and put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming.

His plea of the lesser charge of culpable homicide was thrown out.

Sentencing him in March, Lady Stacey told Farquharson: “You deprived your wife of what would have been many more years of her life.

“You deprived your two daughters, son and your wife’s relatives of her society.

“You had been a police officer for many years. It is distressing a man who held such a position should behave like this and commit such a serious crime.

“What you did has destroyed your family.”