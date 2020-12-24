Stalwart of north-east journalism dies suddenly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A stalwart of north-east journalism has died suddenly aged 60.

Donald John MacDonald, who was originally from South Uist in the Western Isles, was news editor of STV North in Aberdeen.

The broadcaster, who was better known as DJ, took up the post in 2007 following a career that spanned decades with Grampian TV.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined the dozens of online tributes to the popular journalist, who was also president of Mental Health Aberdeen.

She said: “DJ was a true media pro, but more so a wonderful human being.

“In so many ways, he kickstarted the campaign for Scotland to do the right thing by our care-experienced young people. He is such a loss.

“My thoughts with his loved ones.”

Journalists and reporters from across the media industry have also added their own tributes.

STV presenter Norman Macleod said: “All of us at STV News are in shock. He was a champion of the North newsroom and we will miss him hugely.”

BBC reporter Steven Duff said: “So sad. A kind hearted man who really cared about what he did. Condolences from everyone at the BBC in Aberdeen to DJ’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Devastating news. I am so sorry to hear of Donald’s passing.

“DJ loved his job and always tholed my ‘Bring back Grampian TV’ rants. He will be missed by many.”