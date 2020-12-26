Shopper bewildered as Aberdeen supermarket filled with Easter chocolates on Boxing Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen shopper has spoken of her amazement after being met with an aisle of Easter chocolates in her local supermarket.

Rebecca Boyd had just nipped out for a loaf of bread at Morrisons on King Street but was soon taken aback when she was met by a wall of Cadbury Creme Eggs and other seasonal treats.

Expecting to grab a bargain on some discounted Christmas goodies, Miss Boyd’s plan unfortunately didn’t work out for her.

Speaking of her dismay she said: “I just couldn’t believe it.

“It’s Boxing Day for goodness sakes, Easter is fourth months away.

“The full aisle was covered with Creme Eggs, Mini Eggs, Maltesers bunnies and KitKat bunnies.”

It is understood other supermarkets such as Tesco, Spar and Co-op have been spotted stashing their shelves with festive treats too.