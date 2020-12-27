Snow and ice warning for tonight across parts of north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice for the north-east and parts of the Highlands tonight.

The Met Office has warned that wintry showers forecast overnight could lead to icy surfaces in Moray, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and some areas in the Highlands.

Widespread icy patches are expected on untreated roads and pavements.

The weather warning is in place from 3pm this afternoon until 10am tomorrow.

By tomorrow, much of Moray and the west of Aberdeenshire will be dry with sunny spells.

However, showers towards Aberdeenshire coast will drift inland, wintry on higher ground and people can expect a cold day with light winds.

A Met Office statement added: “An area of rain, sleet and snow will move south through Sunday night with the potential for icy surfaces and some travel disruption.

“A band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers will move south across western and central parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening and then into parts of northern England and north Wales early on Monday morning.

“Localised accumulations of 1cm to 3cm are possible to lower levels but higher accumulations are likely over higher ground.

“Above 250 metres, accumulations of 5cm to 10 cm are possible. Skies are expected to clear from the north overnight and widespread ice is likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning, especially across central and eastern areas.”

Residents have been warned to expect roads and railways to be affected and icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.