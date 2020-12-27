More than a dozen residents and staff at Aberdeen care home test positive for Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than a dozen cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at an Aberdeen care home.

NHS Grampian has confirmed 14 people at Rosewell House Care Home, on King’s Gate, have tested positive for the virus.

A spokeswoman for the incident management team (IMT) looking into the outbreak said that it was now closed to visitors.

She said: “In total, 14 Covid-19 cases associated with Rosewell House Care Home have been identified. Both staff and residents have been affected.

“The home is closed to new admissions and visitors. Care is being provided to residents, by staff, as normal.”

The facility, which is registered to look after a maximum of 60 people, is run by Bon Accord Care.

It is one of a number of outbreaks that have happened across north-east care homes in recent weeks.

More than 100 cases of Covid-19 have been associated with Inchmarlo House care home near Banchory.

Bosses confirmed the total had reached 107 cases on December 23, and 10 residents have died after becoming infected.

More than 70 Covid cases among staff and residents at Deeside Care Home in Cults have also been identified. It emerged that 11 people had died at the facility earlier this month.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed they were investigating the deaths at Inchmarlo, and at the Deeside home.

The north-east recorded its highest weekly death toll since May last week as a result of the virus infecting scores of elderly people.