Lorry overturns on Aberdeen road

by Ana Da Silva
December 29, 2020, 7:37 am
A lorry has overturned on an Aberdeen road.

Police were made aware of the incident on Oldmeldrum Road in Dyce at 5.50am.

In response, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said the call came in at 6.16am.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road remains open.

A police spokesman said: ” There is no suggestion  that the road is closed and there appear to only be minor injuries.”

