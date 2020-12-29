Police launch probe after several windows smashed in Aberdeen street

A number of windows have been targeted by vandals on an Aberdeen road.
Officers were called to Jasmine Terrance just before 8am this morning.
A police spokesman: “Around 7.55am on Tuesday, December 29, we received a report that several windows had been vandalised in the Jasmine Terrace area of Aberdeen.
“Officers are carrying out inquiries.”
