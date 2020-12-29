Wednesday, December 30th 2020 Show Links
Police launch probe after several windows smashed in Aberdeen street

by Ana Da Silva
December 29, 2020, 9:43 am Updated: December 29, 2020, 12:28 pm
A number of windows have been targeted by vandals on an Aberdeen road.

Officers were called to Jasmine Terrance just before 8am this morning.

A police spokesman: “Around 7.55am on Tuesday, December 29, we received a report that several windows had been vandalised in the Jasmine Terrace area of Aberdeen.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries.”