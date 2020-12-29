Snow warning in place for north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A warning for snow has been issued for the north-east.

The Met Office has warned showers forecasted for the north could lead to rain, sleet and snow falling tomorrow in the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

In addition, low levels of snow and ice could lay on the ground throughout the north and north-east.

Some higher routes across Scotland may briefly become impassable early Thursday morning.

The warning is in place from 6pm tomorrow until 2pm Thursday.

A statement by the forecaster said: “Snow arriving from the north later tomorrow, moving south through Thursday morning may lead to some travel disruption.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Snow accumulations will be generally confined to the ground above 100m away from coasts, but some temporary slushy deposits are possible to low levels at times in any heavier showers. 1cm to 3cm is likely to accumulate above 100m, and as much as 5cm to 10cm above 250m, this mostly across high ground of Scotland.

“Ice will form readily as temperatures quickly fall away rapidly through both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.”