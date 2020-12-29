Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three people have died after more than a dozen cases of Covid-19 were detected at an Aberdeen care home.

NHS Grampian confirmed this week 14 people at Rosewell House Care Home, on King’s Gate, have contracted the virus.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said it had received reports in “connection with the deaths of three people at Rosewell House Care Home, Aberdeen”.

He added: “The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A spokeswoman for the incident management team (IMT) looking into the outbreak previously told the Press and Journal that it has now closed to visitors.

The facility, which is registered to look after a maximum of 60 people, is run by Bon Accord Care.