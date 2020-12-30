Thursday, December 31st 2020 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

New Year’s Honours: The 12 people from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray on the list

by Stuart Findlay
December 30, 2020, 10:30 pm Updated: December 31, 2020, 10:26 am
The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.

Joining a number of celebrities are people from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

OBE

  • Gunther Alois Newcombe. Lately Director, Operations, Oil and Gas Authority. For services to the Oil and Gas Sector. (Bieldside, City of Aberdeen)

MBE

Prof David Reid has been made an MBE for services to people with osteoporosis and charity
  • Professor David Macaulay Reid: For services to People with Osteoporosis and to Charity (Cults, Aberdeen)
  • Emma Victoria Henderson. Co-founder, Project Wingman. For services to Charity during Covid-19. (Kinloss, Moray)
  • Ronald Alexander Loveland. For services to Foster Care in Moray. (Fochabers, Moray)
  • Joyce Margaret Loveland. For services to Foster Care in Moray. (Fochabers, Moray)
  • Vinaykant Ruparelia DL. For services to Local Enterprise, to Tourism and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire. (Portsoy, Banffshire)

BEM

Des Cheyne

