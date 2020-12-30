New Year’s Honours: The 12 people from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray on the list

The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.
Joining a number of celebrities are people from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
OBE
- Gunther Alois Newcombe. Lately Director, Operations, Oil and Gas Authority. For services to the Oil and Gas Sector. (Bieldside, City of Aberdeen)
MBE
- Professor David Macaulay Reid: For services to People with Osteoporosis and to Charity (Cults, Aberdeen)
- Emma Victoria Henderson. Co-founder, Project Wingman. For services to Charity during Covid-19. (Kinloss, Moray)
- Ronald Alexander Loveland. For services to Foster Care in Moray. (Fochabers, Moray)
- Joyce Margaret Loveland. For services to Foster Care in Moray. (Fochabers, Moray)
- Vinaykant Ruparelia DL. For services to Local Enterprise, to Tourism and to the community in Portsoy, Banffshire. (Portsoy, Banffshire)
BEM
- Jennifer Lee. Founder, Beulah Drop-In Café. For services to Art and to Social Inclusion in Aberdeenshire. (Alvah, Banffshire)
- Mary Nelson: For services to Homeless People in Moray (Forres)
- Patricia Robins. For services to Charity and the community in Aberdeenshire. (Kemnay, Aberdeenshire)
- Melanie Shand: For services to the Arts and to the community in Aberdeenshire during the Covid-19 Response (Banchory)
- Jackie Stuart. Tour Guide, Peterhead Prison Museum. For services to Law and Order and to Cultural Heritage. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)
