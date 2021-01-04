Something went wrong - please try again later.

The organisers of a new online competition are hoping to spread a “message of positivity” across the north-east this January.

The Granite City Talent Show launched today, with members of the public urged to vote for their favourite contestant in the coming weeks.

Following an initial series launched in summer 2020, its developers decided to take a fresh approach to bring in the New Year.

Siji Akinwale, one of the team leading the project, said: “The whole idea came just from browsing Facebook.

“Before the lockdown I hadn’t realised there were so many talented people in Aberdeen, but I was seeing lots of people uploading videos.

“I thought there should be a way for people to find all the talent in the city and, from that, came a message of positivity where people can support the community.”

Four contestants have been selected for the January 2021 talent shows, with musicians Stuart Veitch and Morgano, artist Lee Carnegie and comedian Peter Wood competing.

Over the four episodes, they will prepare a performance based on a specific theme, such as obstacles they have overcome or their future.

It will then be up to the general public to decide the winner.

Mr Akinwale added: “For the second season, we found people who are using their talents and hobbies in an inspirational way.

“They aren’t just about doing an activity – they can be a way of life and people can use them to focus, get them through stressful times and improve their mental wellbeing.

“We’re so happy with it.”

Episodes will be streamed every Monday from 7pm on the Granite City Talent Show Facebook page, then repeated at 8pm on its YouTube channel.

They will remain online for anyone not able to watch along live.