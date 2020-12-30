REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Five deaths recorded in north-east in past 24 hours as Covid cases rise by 259 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five north-east residents are among the 43 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

Of the deaths recorded, three people were from the Aberdeenshire area and two from Aberdeen City.

Covid cases in the north and north-east have risen by 259 across the same timeframe.

In total, the number of positive Covid cases in Scotland has risen by 2,045 representing 11.3% of those tested.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 124,831.

With 43 deaths recorded of those who previously contracted Covid-19, the total number of deaths across the country has risen to 4,510.

The death of a second person aged between 20 and 24 has also been recorded today. The data from Public Health Scotland shows the woman died on Boxing Day, however, the location of this death has not yet been disclosed.

The woman is the first of her gender in the 20-24 age bracket to die after contracting Covid-19, with the previous recorded death of a man occurring back in October.

A total of 1,133 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 69 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,364,675 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,239,844 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 184 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The north-east’s total is now 7,610.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 2,091 after 67 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, just shy of doubling yesterday’s 34 new cases.

Shetland has experienced a rise of seven further cases in the same time frame following an outbreak in the local community. The total there now stands at 112 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

One new positive case has been identified in the Western Isles, with the total number of cases in the islands rising to 95.

Orkney is the only health board in the north and north-east not to have recorded any cases in the past 24 hours with 39 positive cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic.