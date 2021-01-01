Absent-minded Aberdeen driver snared by police with thousands of pounds worth of drugs in car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man who forgot to put his headlights on has been jailed after police discovered a large haul of drugs in his car.

Ryan Michael Ogg, who also goes by the surnames McKeown and Steele, was stopped by officers as they attended another incident.

When searched they found a plastic bag containing thousands of pounds worth of heroin and cocaine and a large quantity of cash.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 27-year old, who was out on bail, and a woman were stopped by police at Balnagask Circle in the city on January 5, 2020.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid said: “Police who were near to the location in relation to another matter were made aware of a vehicle being driven without any lights on and entering a carpark nearby.

“They approached the vehicle and the accused was found to be the driver. Police officers saw a plastic bag containing several small wraps, which they suspected to contain controlled drugs.

“As a result the accused was cautioned and underwent a drug search.”

Ogg’s wallet was found to have £820 cash and a forensic examination of 32 wraps were found to contain heroin with a street value of £1,280 and 27 cocaine wraps worth £1,790, the court heard.

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station where he was charged. He admitted the offence when he appeared in court this week.

Ogg’s solicitor Michael Burnett said his client, of Pentland Place, Aberdeen, had been living a “chaotic” life that had been “escalating for a while”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier said Ogg had breached a number of previous custodial and bail orders and sentenced him to two years in prison for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. His sentence was backdated to November 2020.