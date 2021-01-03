VIDEO: Blind man masters playing five keyboards at one time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A blind man has spoken about his love for music – and how he mastered playing five keyboards at the same time for an Aberdeen metal band.

Matt Sobon lost his vision when he was just 12, following complications at birth and development issues after undergoing surgery when he was three.

Now 28, the musician has mastered the skills of playing the accordion, melodika, guitar, bass, a pat controller and five keyboards.

Mr Sobon, originally from Poland, moved to Aberdeen four years ago with his family and has since adapted to living in the city with the help of the North East Sensory Services (Ness).

His love for music began when he was still in school, buying CDs and vinyl of different genres. At nine, he started playing the flute.

He said one of his earliest memories of music was sitting at the piano at his aunt’s house in Poland.

“I remember when I was losing my vision and I went to my aunt’s house, she had a piano and I started playing it,” Mr Sobon said.

“I would whistle some songs, like Christmas songs and my aunt said to my mum when I needed to I could use the piano.”

The keyboardist was also inspired by his music teacher when he was 14, who encouraged him to develop his talent.

He said: “My teacher brought me a pen drive one day and told me to listen to what was on it.

“He then told me to put some interesting music on it and that was the first feeling of ambition.

“To show my teacher the music I liked and listened to.”

By the time he was 22, Mr Sobon could play three keyboards simultaneously.

He said: “I said, let me buy a second and try playing on both at the same time.

“And then when I asked my dad for a third keyboard sp when I would play concerts, I could use one for solo songs.”

When he moved to Aberdeen, the musician said he was scared and had to learn to communicate in English.

However, the city’s music scene offered Mr Sobon a chance to perform his talents.

He added: “When you know English, but don’t know how to communicate with anyone, there’s like a blockade.

“But the people in Aberdeen are very kind and if I don’t understand something it’s not a problem.

“For about three to six months I stayed at home, but then I joined a Polish group and learned that a band was looking for a vocalist.

“A friend told me to go along even though I don’t sing, maybe they would want a keyboard player.

“So, I went to the first rehearsal with them and the guitarist said I was in.”

Mr Sobon now performs with two different metal bands in the city where they perform covers of popular metal bands and their own original music, which he composes and produces.

He also plays for the Sacred Heart Church in Torry.

To follow his music and updates by visiting his YouTube and Facebook page.