REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four deaths recorded in north-east in past 24 hours as Covid cases rise by 358 in north and north-east

Four more north-east residents have died of Covid-19.

The latest Scottish Government figures have shown that two Aberdeen and two Aberdeenshire residents are among the 68 deaths registered in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Covid cases in the north and north-east have risen by 358 across the same timeframe.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Scotland has increased by 2,622, representing 10.1% of those newly tested.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 127,453.

4,578 people across Scotland have now died of Covid.

In Grampian, 254 people have died in total after contracting the virus.

A total of 1,174 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 70 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,372,469 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,245,016 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 260 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The north-east’s total is now 7,870.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 2,172 after 81 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland has experienced a rise of 16 further cases in the same time frame following an outbreak in the local community. The total there now stands at 128 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

One new positive case has been identified in the Western Isles, with the total number of cases in the islands rising to 96.

Orkney is the only health board in the north and north-east not to have recorded any cases in the past 24 hours with 39 positive cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic.