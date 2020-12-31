Police appeal after man found seriously injured outside Tesco in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been found seriously injured outside a Tesco in Aberdeen.

The 44-year-old was found injured outside the supermarket on Laurel Drive in Danestone this morning at about 11.17am.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for a serious head injury.

Police are appealing for information to establish how the man was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Danestone Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 1021 of 31 December.