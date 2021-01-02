Aberdeen charity hopes for ‘paws-itive’ response’ to dog walk inspired appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen charity hopes to raise cash by encouraging participants from across the north of Scotland to take part in a virtual dog walk.

Friends of the Neuro Ward (FOTNW) is running its Paws Across Scotland initiative throughout January – and aims to clock up the 255.3 miles from Aberdeen to Orphir in Orkney.

The charity was set up in 2013 to support neurological ward patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and the neuro rehab unit at Woodend Hospital.

A route has been chosen to take in the wide area that patients come from and includes Aberdeen, Huntly, Elgin, Inverness, Dingwall and Wick before heading further north to John O’Groats, where a daily ferry makes the 45-minute journey to Orkney.

Caroline Critchlow, co-chairwoman of FOTNW, knows only too well how far patients must travel to receive treatment as her husband Kevin was rushed from their home in Orphir to ARI with a brain tumour in 2013.

Mrs Critchlow, who is looking forward to taking part with her Romanian rescue dog Lara, said the charity is urging people to make £10 individual donations or £20 per household.

She added: “Large numbers of people travel to the neuro ward in Aberdeen every year for treatment and after-care – it covers an area of 16,000 sq miles and a population of more than 850,000 people.

“We hope that our virtual dog walk will appeal to people from across the region and raise vital funds to ensure we can keep supporting patients at ARI and the rehab unit at Woodend Hospital.

“Whether you have a four-legged friend, have promised yourself you’ll get fit this year or just need something to focus on during the latest phase of the coronavirus restrictions, we hope you’ll join us for Paws Across Scotland.”

To sign up to take part, visit http://fotnw.org/paws-across-scotland