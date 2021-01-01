Coastguard teams in Peterhead take on their first callout of the New Year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coastguard teams from Peterhead and Cruden Bay received their first callout of the New Year after a fishing vessel required assistance.

After taking on water while in Peterhead Harbour, the vessel had started to tilt before teams arrived on the scene at around 1pm.

Joined by the Scottish Fire and Rescue service, emergency service workers began to pump water out of the ship, while a RNLI Peterhead Lifeboat provided safety cover.

Traced back to an on board ice machine, the leak was fixed and the vessel was corrected from its tilt before teams on the scene stood down.