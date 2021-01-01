Man in hospital after crash on major Aberdeen road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

A section of Wellington Road was closed following the collision which involved a pedestrian and a Ford Focus at around 7.20pm last night.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to the scene, with the section of road between Abbotswell Road and Greenbank Road shut for around six hours.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Wellington Road in Aberdeen at 7.20pm following a crash involving a car and a 42-year-old male pedestrian.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A fire service spokeswoman added: “We were called at 7.32pm with three appliances, two from Altens and one from Aberdeen Central station sent to the scene.

“Crews helped make the scene safe, with the stop message coming in at 7.44pm”