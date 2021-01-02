North-east road re-opens following two-vehicle accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east road has re-opened after it was blocked by a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to Malcolm Road in Peterculter at just after 3.30pm.

It had been closed in both directions but re-opened to traffic around 6pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers in Aberdeen were called to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Malcolm Road, Peterculter around 3.35pm on Saturday, 2 January.

“Emergency services attended, the road was closed for a few hours to allow for the vehicles to the recovered and reopened around 7.50pm.

“Inquiries to establish the cause of the crash are ongoing.”