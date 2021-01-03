Three early morning crashes in the north-east as police warn about ‘treacherous’ road conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have warned about “treacherous” road conditions across the north-east this morning, with black ice affecting routes.

Three crashes have already been reported on main roads throughout the region.

The A92 Dundee to Aberdeen road was blocked in two places, with a crash reported near Blackdog and one between Newtonhill and Portlethen at about 6.30am.

A car hit a lampost near Newtonhill, while another vehicle was involved in a minor crash.

The road was cleared and reopened at about 8.40am.

There were no reported injuries.

A crash also occurred on the A90 near Drumlithie at about 7.50am, with Traffic Scotland reporting that the road southbound is blocked.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A90 near the Drumlithie around 7.45am on Sunday 3 January 2021.

“Nobody was injured in the incident.”

Police have urged motorists to take extra care as “road conditions are treacherous this morning in the Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

“Many are affected with black ice.”

ROAD CONDITIONS

The road conditions are treacherous this morning in the Aberdeen and surrounding areas. Many are affected with black ice and extra care is requested. https://t.co/6qVlLLsTcj — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 3, 2021

The snow gates on both sides of the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn have also been shut due to heavy snow.