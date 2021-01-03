Woman airlifted to hospital after injuring herself on north-east ski slope

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after injuring herself on a north-east slope.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance sent a crew to the Glenshee ski centre after the alarm was raised.

It is understood the woman injured her leg while participating in winter sports.

The crew had to work their way through harsh winter weather before airlifting her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly before 4pm.