Nescol students and musician Gary Innes plan online event to raise funds for Mental Health Aberdeen

Students from North East Scotland College will be joined by musician and TV presenter Gary Innes to raise funds for Mental Health Aberdeen.

Alongside a dedicated GoFund me page, the four events management students who make up Champions Eventz have also organised an online event that will feature talks from the charity regarding their services and music played by some of the group’s members.

Joined by Gary Innes, who has recently documented how large an issue rural suicide is, and Fraser Stewart, who has appeared in several BBC short films highlighting mental health issues, it is scheduled to take place on January 19 at 7pm.

Alan Petrie from Champions Eventz said: “We have all faced mental health challenges in the past, so putting on an event to raise awareness just feels right.”

Realising how tough the year and the pandemic has been on students the group has dedicated itself to raising money to help those in need.