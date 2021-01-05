Overnight road closure to allow for Haudagain junction improvement works

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A road closure will be put in place overnight to allow for improvement works at the Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen.

The work on North Anderson Drive to create a new junction will force the closure of the road from 7pm on Thursday until 7am on Friday as workers set up a contraflow system for traffic.

The road will be closed in both directions at this time.

From Friday, Transport Scotland say both lanes of the northbound carriageway will be closed with one-lane of traffic operating in both directions on the southbound carriageway.

The changed layout is scheduled to last 12 weeks.

A reduced speed limit of 30mph will also be put in place, dropping to 10mph at crossover locations.

The reduced speed limit is being implemented in a bid to best protect road users and workers.

Transport Scotland said: “This traffic management operation is necessary for the safety of road users and construction staff who will be undertaking work to construct the new A92 junction as part of the Haudagain Junction Improvement project.

“Road users are reminded that a contraflow on the A96 Auchmill Road also continues to be in place and are asked to plan their journey in advance.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”