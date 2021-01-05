New yellow weather warning issued for ice in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for ice covering the north-east.

The warning comes into effect immediately and will last until 10am tomorrow morning.

Icy conditions are expected in the area, which will make travel difficult and could result in some injuries from slips and falls.

Most parts of the north-east are forecasted to reach freezing temperatures tonight, with some reaching a few degrees below zero in the early hours of the morning.

Conditions in Aberdeen have caused problems for the council’s gritting team, with 5,000 tonnes of extra salt being ordered to cope with slippy surfaces.

In a statement, the forecaster said: “Showers will continue to affect parts of the north-east on Tuesday night, with ice forming on some untreated surfaces as ground temperatures fall below freezing.”

More information about the warning can be found on the Met Office website here.